Salt Lake City International Airport handles 95% of Utah's passenger traffic despite 46 airports statewide

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has 46 public-use airports, but one dominates the state's air travel by a wide margin.

Salt Lake City International Airport still handles 95% of all passenger traffic flying in and out of and around Utah.

The state's airports include 39 smaller locations in places like Duchesne, where the town maintains the runway and small facilities, but has no control tower or commercial service requiring TSA.

Utah's landscape is also dotted with small airstrips providing access to remote locations.

Seven Utah airports are staffed for commercial passenger traffic. They are in reverse order of total passenger traffic: Vernal (10,578 per year), Moab {10,625), Cedar City (11,855), Ogden (15,582), St. George (161,201), Provo (455,219) and Salt Lake City (13,543,570).

The data comes from FAA 2024 commercial service enplanements and the UDOT Division of Aeronautics.