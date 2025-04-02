Salt Lake City judge charged with forcible sexual abuse

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah judge has been charged with forcible sexual abuse after an alleged incident at his Salt Lake City home last month.

Along with the sexual abuse charge, Third District Court Judge William Kenneth Kendall was also charged Wednesday with distribution or arranging to distribute a controlled substance, possession or use of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kendall has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

According to the indictment filed against Kendall, the judge hosted a small party at his home on Feb. 21 following a larger event the group had attended. While at his home, Kendall allegedly provided THC to a woman, who said that she and Kendall used it through a "weed pen."

The woman told detectives that during the evening, Kendall touched her body over her clothing without her consent.

While executing a search warrant of Kendall's home, detectives located the THC products and other paraphernalia.

To avoid a conflict of interest, the charges against Kendall were filed by the Davis County Attorney's Office.

Forcible sexual abuse is a Second Degree Felony charge, while the distribution or arranging to distribute a controlled substance charge is a Third Degree Felony.