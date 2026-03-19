South Salt Lake community rebuilds after fire tore through Islamic Center

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — We’re nearing the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and many people in the community gather at the Al-Zahra Islamic Center in South Salt Lake.

Moayeed Ahmed is one of those people, but on Tuesday, everything changed after a fire tore through the building.

“It was heartbreaking to come inside the building and see the place we used to gather, the community used to gather for their happy moments and also funerals and stuff like that, it’s all gone,” Moayeed Ahmed said.

The cause is still under investigation, but Ahmed said no one was hurt or there at the time.

Right now, he said, they’re trying to assess the damage, but more importantly, be there for their community.

“This building is not just another building for people to worship, but also a place for unity of the community," said Ahmed.

A place for peace, prayer, and even for children to learn, like Galia, who goes to the Islamic Center with her family.

“I just love this place so much and it means like everything to me,” said Galia.

Beneath the debris is a layer of hope. As they try to focus on Ramadan, Ahmed said they’re grateful for the support that will help them rebuild this foundation.

“This is Utah, so people they support people they don’t even know. Which is a great thing. We’ve already had a lot of people come over and offer their help if there’s anything they can help us with,” said Ahmed.

They’ve created a donation page to help with the damage.