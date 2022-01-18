Watch
Salt Lake City man killed while laying in road

KMGH
Police respond to the scene in Aurora, Colorado after a Salt Lake City man was run over by police vehicle on January 17
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 14:03:26-05

AURORA, Colo. — A Salt Lake City man was killed after he was struck by a police vehicle while laying in the middle of a Colorado road Monday.

The Colorado State Patrol said the unidentified 37-year-old man was "observed to be highly intoxicated" before he was hit by a police SUV in Aurora. The man, who was dressed in dark clothes and laying in the eastbound lanes of the road, was declared dead on the scene.

No charges have been filed against the Aurora Police Department officer who was not responding to a call at the time of the accident.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

