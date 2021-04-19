Salt Lake City named 'Best State Capital to Call Home'

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study has declared Salt Lake City as the "Best State Capital to Call Home."

If you remember your elementary school teachings, that puts SLC on top of 49 other states in the country.

The study from Rent.com used several different economic factors in determining the top-ranked state capitol. Income, Cost of Living, Commuting, Walkability, Bikeability and Business categories were all used to come up with the list.

Salt Lake City ranked in the top 10 in three categories, and middle of the pack in the rest:

BUSINESS - 2

BIKEABILITY - 4

WALKABILITY - 8

INCOME - 16

COMMUTING - 23

COST OF LIVING - 30

The study mentioned Salt Lake City's recreational opportunities and year long "festive atmosphere" as part of the reason that it claimed the top spot.

TOP 10 STATE CAPITOLS TO LIVE :

1. SALT LAKE CITY

2. Austin

3. Cheyenne

4. Madison

5. (tie) Boise

5. (tie) Denver

7. Boston

8. Columbus

9. Des Moines

10. Honolulu

On the flip side, Augusta (Maine), Harrisburg (Penn.) and Jefferson City (Mo.) were all at the bottom of the rankings.