Salt Lake City named least-stressed city in US

SALT LAKE CITY — Ever wonder why everyone (well, most everyone) walks around Salt Lake City with a smile on their face?

It's because SLC residents are living the life of total zen in the least-stressed city in the U.S.

No need to freak out, it's true!

Skinstore, a skincare retail company, commissioned the study because stress often causes skin issues.

Salt Lake City rocked multiple categories in the rankings, including "Working" which ranks cities based on where people are happiest working; SLC came in second, just behind Billings, Montana.

Only Honolulu beat Salt Lake City in the "Happiness" category.

The "Pollution" category was the only one in which SLC lagged. Thanks a lot, inversion!

Overall, Salt Lake City put up an 81 ZEN Score, nearly 6 points higher than the next closest city, Indianapolis.

TOP 10 LEAST-STRESSED CITIES :

1. SALT LAKE CITY

2. Indianapolis

3. Des Moines

4. Columbus, OH

5. Phoenix

6. Detroit

7. Minneapolis

8. Portland, OR

9. Milwaukee

10. Las Vegas

MOST STRESSED CITIES :

46. Denver

47. Jacksonville

48. New Orleans

49. New York

50. Anchorage