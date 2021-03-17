Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Salt Lake City named least-stressed city in US

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Stress Free in SLC.jpg
Posted at 11:52 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 13:52:57-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Ever wonder why everyone (well, most everyone) walks around Salt Lake City with a smile on their face?

It's because SLC residents are living the life of total zen in the least-stressed city in the U.S.

No need to freak out, it's true!

READ: Utah not the least sinful state in U.S., but it's close

Skinstore, a skincare retail company, commissioned the study because stress often causes skin issues.

Salt Lake City rocked multiple categories in the rankings, including "Working" which ranks cities based on where people are happiest working; SLC came in second, just behind Billings, Montana.

Only Honolulu beat Salt Lake City in the "Happiness" category.

READ: Utah near top of 'Best State' rankings; No. 1 in economy

The "Pollution" category was the only one in which SLC lagged. Thanks a lot, inversion!

Overall, Salt Lake City put up an 81 ZEN Score, nearly 6 points higher than the next closest city, Indianapolis.

TOP 10 LEAST-STRESSED CITIES:

1. SALT LAKE CITY
2. Indianapolis
3. Des Moines
4. Columbus, OH
5. Phoenix
6. Detroit
7. Minneapolis
8. Portland, OR
9. Milwaukee
10. Las Vegas

MOST STRESSED CITIES:

46. Denver
47. Jacksonville
48. New Orleans
49. New York
50. Anchorage

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere