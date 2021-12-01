Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Salt Lake City nearly tops in U.S. for stolen packages

items.[0].image.alt
Elliot Morris
Porch Pirate Books.jpg
Posted at 11:49 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 13:50:50-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is the cream of the crop while topping many "best" lists of U.S. cities, but there's a new one that only porch pirates would be proud of.

READ: Bountiful police return packages after nabbing porch pirates

A survey showing the worst cities for package theft ranks Salt Lake City No. 3 overall, trailing only Denver and San Francisco. It's a return to the top 3 for Utah's capital city after dropping to fourth in 2020.

Salt Lake City has made the list's top 10 since 2018:

  • 2021 - #3
  • 2020 - #4
  • 2019 - #2
  • 2018 - #8

The Safewise survey showed that 210 million packages were stolen from U.S. porches during the previous 12 months, with 64% of Americans saying they had been the victim of package theft. Over half those surveyed claimed to have had multiple packages taken over the past year.

WATCH: How to keep your packages safe from porch pirates this holiday season

Not surprisingly, Amazon packages are the most likely to be stolen at just under 54% of all items swiped.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere