Salt Lake City nearly tops in U.S. for stolen packages

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is the cream of the crop while topping many "best" lists of U.S. cities, but there's a new one that only porch pirates would be proud of.

A survey showing the worst cities for package theft ranks Salt Lake City No. 3 overall, trailing only Denver and San Francisco. It's a return to the top 3 for Utah's capital city after dropping to fourth in 2020.

Salt Lake City has made the list's top 10 since 2018:

2021 - #3

- #3 2020 - #4

- #4 2019 - #2

- #2 2018 - #8



The Safewise survey showed that 210 million packages were stolen from U.S. porches during the previous 12 months, with 64% of Americans saying they had been the victim of package theft. Over half those surveyed claimed to have had multiple packages taken over the past year.

Not surprisingly, Amazon packages are the most likely to be stolen at just under 54% of all items swiped.