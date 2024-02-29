Salt Lake City officially submits bid to host 2034 Winter Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY — While track and field isn't a part of the Winter Olympics program, Salt Lake City cleared another hurdle Thursday in its effort to host the 2034 Games.

Just before a ceremony at the Utah State Capitol, the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games formally submitted its application to the International Olympic Committee to be the preferred host for the event.

Governor Spencer Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall were part of the festivities that moves Utah a step closer to hosting the Games for the first time since 2002.

"Utah is the state of sport and we look forward to bringing the Olympics back to the Beehive State!," Cox posted to social media.

The official application is made up of thousands of pages and includes a local vision for elevating the Winter Olympics, sustainability goals, and plans to curb corruption and sports betting.

"We are officially submitted for the 2034 Games! Congratulations to everyone, thank you for all of your support," said Fraser Bullock, President and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games.

Salt Lake City is considered to be a lock to host the Games, especially after it was named a preferred host by the IOC in November.

"[The IOC] realize that that they are working with people who intend to be great partners for the IOC, not just for these Games, but for the future," said Gene Sykes, Chairman of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. "And so I think there is a great deal of confidence in everything that you've done and what you represent and what you bring to the entire Olympic movement and its very exciting."

The International Olympic Committee is expected to formally announce its decision for hosts of the 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics during the Summer Games in Paris.

According to GamesBids.com, the final IOC election is scheduled to be held on July 24, a request made by the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games so that the official announcement can be celebrated on Pioneer Day.

