Salt Lake City Police investigate death in the Glendale neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the Glendale neighborhood.

According to a news release, this investigation started at 9:18 p.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2023, when SLC911 received information about a person, an adult, unresponsive on the ground near Wenco Circle and Wenco Drive.

Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene and began life-saving efforts.

Despite emergency life-saving care, the person died on scene.

Officers responded and located evidence of gunfire. However, the circumstances related to this case are unknown at this point.

There does not appear to be any known public safety risk to our community.

Officers have secured the scene. The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Crime Lab is on scene and will help identify, collect, process, and analyze any potential evidence or property located.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad are responding.

SLCPD Homicide Detectives respond to death investigations to determine if criminal liability exists for the death and to preserve any potential evidence.

The SLCPD Homicide Squad will work with the medical examiner's office to confirm the person’s name, age, cause of death and to notify next-of-kin.