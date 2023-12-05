Watch Now
Salt Lake City Police looking for missing 12-year-old with autism

Missing 12-year-old Dante Miller
Posted at 8:17 PM, Dec 04, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy in Salt Lake City.

SLCPD said Dante Miller was last seen Sunday near North Temple and Cornell Street (approximately 1500 West). He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants. He also often wears a mask, as seen in the photo provided.

Dante is 5'6" and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police say Dante has autism and "has a history of getting lost." He is possibly using public transit to get around.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

