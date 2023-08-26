Salt Lake City Police looking for missing teen

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenage girl.

Paightyn Jones, 15, was last seen downtown on Friday night. She was wearing a black crop top, gray flared leggings, and no shoes. She is 5'6", 105 pounds, and she has a tattoo of a heart on her left cheek.

Jones is reportedly in Salt Lake City for treatment (it was not specified what type of treatment) and does not have her medication with her.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.