Salt Lake City Police respond to 4 shootings within 1 downtown block — with some possibly connected

SALT LAKE CITY — There were four different shootings all within one city block in downtown Salt Lake City over the weekend.

One of them was fatal, and another one the next night possibly involved family members of the homicide victim.

Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown called this recent string of gun violence "unacceptable," vowing that his department will do all they can to put an end to it.

"At some point, we need to stand up and say: 'Enough is enough,'" Brown said Monday morning at a press conference. "What we saw this weekend was an affront to the values we hold so dear in the city."

It started in the early hours of Saturday morning when shots rang out near a crowd that apparently gathers in a parking lot on Market Street, which is near 350 South between Main Street and West Temple. Nobody was hit by any of the gunshots.

"Several of the bullets flew over our officers. At least one hit a sign just above them," Brown said.

A 19-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was arrested in this case with charges pending.

Then around 4 a.m. on Sunday, a fight turned into a fatal shooting in the same parking lot near 60 W. Market Street. The victim, 22-year-old Halapaini Latu Moala, died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by witnesses and responding officers.

Police say they are running into roadblocks in identifying and finding the suspect or suspects involved.

"Our homicide detectives have been working this case nonstop," Brown said. "There are people who know who the shooter is and they are not coming forward, either because they are scared or are intentionally trying to hinder this case. As we have done before, we will go after those people and charge with obstruction of justice."

Brown asks for anyone with information to come forward and not try to take things into their own hands.

Late Sunday night, police heard gunshots in the same area. Officers stopped a car that was leaving the same parking lot, and in the car they found shotgun shells and a shotgun — along with family members of the homicide victim, according to SLCPD. Charges in that case are pending, and it was not stated whether anyone in the car was arrested.

The fourth incident happened early Monday morning just after midnight, when officers learned of a shooting at 300 S. Main Street — just around the corner from the Market Street parking lot where the other shootings allegedly took place.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the hand, and two unidentified suspects are being sought.

Brown implores the public to come forward with anything — no matter how insignificant — that could help with their investigation. He says he and his department are doing all they can to keep the public safe, but they need the public’s help as well.

"These were not random shootings, but we certainly understand the fear they instill," Brown said.

He vowed to enhance crime control plans in that area — where local business owners say safety is a concern during the late night hours for their employees and customers. Those who work in the area during the day say it’s unnerving.

"Makes me sad, and a little scared, probably, to be honest. It’s crazy!" said Jessica Lantz, who lives downtown and works within steps of where the weekend’s shootings took place.

"It’s very concerning to me especially since I ride my bike to work and I don’t feel as protected. It just feels like there’s an element of danger there that maybe there shouldn’t be," she said. "It’s definitely concerning to hear about."

Anyone with information on the shooting incidents is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.