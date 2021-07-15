Salt Lake City among Top 25 Best Places to Live in US

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the most prestigious rankings in the U.S. has placed Salt Lake City among the Top 25 Best Places to Live in the country.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2021-2022 list Tuesday, and Utah's capital made the cut at No. 23 overall.

The city was praised for it's affordability and job market.

"Salt Lake City scores high for its housing affordability compared to the area’s median household income, as well as for its job market that managed to maintain a relatively low unemployment rate and see salaries rise despite national economic uncertainty during the pandemic," the publication wrote.

Rankings are based on information taken from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News' own data. That data was then categorized into five indexes: Job Market, Value, Quality of Life, Desirability and Net Migration.

BEST PLACES TO LIVE IN U.S.

1. Boulder, CO

2. Raleigh-Durham, NC

3. Huntsville, AL

4. Fayetteville, AR

5. Austin, TX

6. Colorado Springs, CO

7. Naples, FL

8. Portland, ME

9. Sarasota, FL

10. Portland, OR

23. SALT LAKE CITY