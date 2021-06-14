When it comes to 'fun' states, Utah is middle-of-the-road

SALT LAKE CITY — Forget the Beehive State nickname, when it comes to being "fun," Utah might better be known as Even Steven.

A new survey places Utah in the middle of the pack when it comes to the most fun states in the U.S., which might surprise some residents and disappoint others.

Utah ranks No. 27 in WalletHub's survey which determined how much fun states were in two key categories, "Entertainment & Recreation" and "Nightlife."

Not-so-shockingly, Utah ranked near the bottom, 47th overall, in the "Nightlife" category, which weighed metrics such as nightlife options per capita, access to bars, time of last call and casinos per capita.

Utah fared a bit better in the "Entertainment & Recreation" category, placing 23rd in the country. Metrics in that category include number of attractions, ideal weather, restaurants and movie theaters per capita.

Residents needing to up their fun quotient need only drive a few hours east or west where Nevada (No. 3) and Colorado (No. 6) rank in the top 10. Those upset about the rankings should be happy they don't live in West Virginia, the 50th ranked state in the "fun" rankings.

TOP 10 MOST FUN CITIES IN U.S.

1. California

2. Florida

3. Nevada

4. New York

5. Illinois

6. Colorado

7. Washington

8. Texas

9. Minnesota

10. Pennsylvania

27. UTAH