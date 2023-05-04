Salt Lake City School District names new superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District has named a new superintendent following a months-long search after the previous superintendent under controversy.

Dr. Elizabeth Grant was appointed to the post Thursday by the district's Board of Education.

Grant previously served as chief of staff and senior policy advisor within the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education at the U.S. Department of Education, and most recently worked as a professor in The George Washington University’s Graduate School of Education.

Growing up in Salt Lake City, Grant attended Rosslyn Heights Elementary, Wasatch Elementary, Bryant Junior High School, and East High School, and was also principal at Lowell Elementary.

“I am so excited to be back here in the Salt Lake City School District,” said Grant. “I am honored to serve as Salt Lake City School District’s Superintendent of Schools and to work with this Board and with the educators and staff of the district to increase opportunity and achievement for every one of our students."

Grant replaces Timothy Gadson III who resigned in September after the board voted unanimously to part ways after he was on the job for little more than a year. His brief time in the position was marked by several complaints ranging from travel issues, favoritism, and inappropriate workplace behavior.

Grant will officially begin her role as superintendent on July 1.

"Successful school districts have one thing in common: they give continual —truly relentless — attention to the day-to-day work in classrooms and schools. And that’s where my focus will be as I take on this new role," she said.