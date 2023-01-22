Watch Now
Salt Lake City theater evacuated during Sundance film screening

Posted at 2:13 PM, Jan 22, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City theater taking part in the Sundance Film Festival was evacuated Saturday night following unrelated medical incidents involving several guests.

During a screening at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, staff members notified the Salt Lake City Fire Department about the issues.

All the affected guests were able to leave the theater on their own, but firefighters assessed the building for any possible leaks or other hazards.

After finding no other issues, fire officials allowed guests to reenter the theater. Further testing was conducted Sunday morning on building systems and all were cleared, allowing for upcoming screenings.

