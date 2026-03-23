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22-year-old drives himself to Salt Lake City gas station after being allegedly shot

Salt Lake City police
Salt Lake City Police Department
Salt Lake City police
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SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City say a 22-year-old is recovering after he was shot, and then allegedly drove himself to a local gas station. The name of the victim hasn't been released at this time.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the shooting was first reported at 1:06 a.m. on Monday. Officers were called to the Maverik gas station at 700 North Redwood Road.

Officers say the victim was driving in the Rose Park area when someone confronted him and shot into his car. The driver had minor injuries and drove to the gas station to call officials.

Investigators say they believe this incident is isolated and there is no immediate danger to the public.

FOX 13 News has reached out to police to learn more.

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