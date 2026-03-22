Man critically wounded after being shot by police officers in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A man is in critical condition after being shot by police officers Sunday afternoon in Sandy.

Sandy Police confirmed that the shooting happened in the area near Richard Road and Shady Meadow Drive, approximately 1800 East and 8900 South.

They said officers responded to a domestic dispute of some sort after receiving a call from a family member of the suspect. When they encountered the suspect, a man in his 40s, a fight broke out. Two officers fired gunshots and the man was struck multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It's not yet known if the man was armed.

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