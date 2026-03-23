31-year-old arrested by Unified police with several weapons following hit-and-run investigation

MAGNA, Utah — A 31-year-old man in Magna was arrested on Saturday after police say they found several weapons inside a vehicle during a hit-and-run investigation.

Branden Best, 31, was arrested on Saturday and faces charges for failure to remain at the scene of an accident, prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, driving on a denied license, and following another vehicle closer than prudent.

According to court documents, on Saturday at around 5:48 p.m., officers with the Unified Police Department were called to the area of 8400 West 3100 South in Magna for a hit and run that had just occurred.

When they arrived, they spoke to the passenger and driver who stayed on the scene. The passenger stated that they had been rear-ended by a dark colored vehicle. The victims did record the vehicle's license plate and provided it to investigators.

Officers found the vehicle at a home in Magna and say the SUV had minor damage to the front. When officers talked to the vehicle's owner, she stated that her nephew had just returned it after driving it around.

Police then spoke to the nephew, Best, who admitted he had driven the vehicle and knew he had several warrants for his arrest, which is why he didn't stay at the scene.

When investigators searched the vehicle, they found a machete, fixed-blade knives, a crossbow, a sword, and a facsimile firearm. A facsimile firearm does not operate, but to the untrained eye would appear legitimate.

A blue ski mask was also found in the vehicle.