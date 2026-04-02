Big Boy locomotive steams into Utah to celebrate America's 250th birthday

SALT LAKE CITY — The world’s largest operating steam locomotive will roar into Utah as part of a national tour celebrating America's 250th birthday.

Measuring 133 feet long and weighing 1.2 million pounds, the locomotive affectionately known as Big Boy No. 4014 will make two stops in Utah on Thursday, beginning in Morgan and ending the day in Salt Lake City.

Admission to see the locomotive is free and open to the public.

Big Boy was one of 25 steam engines produced in 1941, the largest the world had ever seen, and helped haul equipment needed during the war efforts of the time. Over 80 years later, Big Boy is the lone operating engine of the original lot.

The locomotive has made previous stops in Utah, most recently in 2024, but the latest visit takes place as part of a coast-to-coast tour in honor of the country's 250th birthday.

Big Boy will make a brief stop in Morgan at the Morgan Depot at 11:45 a.m., before heading southwest to Salt Lake City, where the train will be available for viewing at Salt Lake City Central Station between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The train will depart Salt Lake City for further stops across the county before returning to Utah later in the month, with stops at Ogden Union Station on April 18-19, and again in Morgan on April 20.

The engine itself won't be the only attraction on the stop, as Big Boy will be accompanied by historical passenger cars and two other locomotives, including the No. 1616 Abraham Lincoln locomotive.