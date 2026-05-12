Crumbl founders transitioning away from day-to-day operations of the brand

SALT LAKE CITY — Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, the co-founders of Crumbl Cookies, say they are preparing to take a step away from day-to-day operations of the confectionery brand.

Since the brand was launched in 2017, the pair has led the company to more than 1,000 locations worldwide.

The founders announced the change in a letter. In it they say that following a rigorous hiring process, they will step down from their roles as Chief Executive Office, Chief Brand Officer, and Chief Technology Officer.

"This is not a goodbye to Crumbl," the letter read. "We will all remain closely involved as members of the Board of Directors and founders."

The executives state that while the company means a lot to them, they believe the new leadership will allow for Crumbl's future success.

"This next chapter gives the company an opportunity to focus on scale, sharpen the experience forcustomers and franchise partners, and continue pushing the product innovation that has always set Crumbl apart."

Crumbl did not say when they plan for the transition of leadership to be complete.