Crowds pack Salt Lake City Library to learn more, discuss the impacts of data centers in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — ﻿It’s not too late to get involved and have your voice heard about the proposed data center in Box Elder County.

But accurate information is critical to making informed decisions.

That was the takeaway from Wednesday’s public conversation at the Salt Lake City Library.

A nearly full house is crowding into the Nancy Tessman auditorium at the library.

Concerned citizens who first wanted to know more about the project.

And University of Utah law professor Brig Daniels said so far, that information has been hard to come by due to lack of transparency.

“Hey, we have a little problem with process. And the problem here is, there wasn’t any.”

Those in attendance also heard about what they can do to slow down what many feel has been a rushed process.

One done out of public view and without public comment or input.

A group called Grow the Flow, working with the King’s English Bookshop, sponsored the community event.

It was meant to inform folks about what we know so far about the proposed data center and to use that information constructively moving forward.

Experts say public engagement does work.

BYU Environmental Science Professor Ben Abbott is also executive director of Grow the Flow.

Abbott said public engagement still works.

“There’s a really cynical view that says; there’s nothing we can do, this is all about billionaires and millionaires. And what we’re seeing right now is, that is not true. What’s going on here tonight? What’s going on across the whole region is actually changing what is possible," he said.

For example, Brenna Williams, a lifelong resident of Box Elder County, she started a referendum hoping to stop the data center.

And in a little over a week and a half, Williams said she already had 2,500 signatures.

Those with Grow The Flow said they will continue constructive dialogue sessions like the one on Wednesday.

They said plans are already in the works for sessions in Box Elder and in Cache counties.