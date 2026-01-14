Distress text to 911 leads to arrest of two men by Salt Lake City police

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been arrested by Salt Lake City police after investigators say the men kidnapped and raped a woman who texted 9-1-1 and mouthed "help me" when seeing officers.

James Steven Angelo, 26, and Ulices Alfaro Silva, 25, were arrested on Tuesday and both face several charges, including rape.

On Tuesday, the Salt Lake City Police Department was made aware of a woman who texted 9-1-1 that she was sitting in the passenger seat of a gray Mazda. Police said the victim texted, "In a vehicle with two males under the influence of cocaine."

Davis County deputies located the victim and the Mazda parked at the Gailey Trail Trailhead at Nicholls Park in Fruit Heights. Inside the car at the time, according to investigators, were the victim and Silva.

According to the deputies, as they approached the vehicle, they could see the victim mouthing "help me." Deputies removed the victim from the vehicle, and she immediately reported to the deputies that she had been sexually assaulted.

The victim also told police that another man, identified as Angelo, had been involved in the assault but dropped off before the police interaction.

Investigators say that during the alleged incident, the three purchased alcohol at a downtown Salt Lake City liquor store and drove to a nearby parking garage. At the garage, the three consumed the purchased liquor until the victim started feeling unwell and throwing up.

The group then drove to a grocery store, where the woman stated that the men snorted cocaine while she was in and out of consciousness in the back seat. The victim told police that afterwards, the men sexually assaulted her while recording the encounter through Meta glasses.

After the assault, the victim texted 9-1-1 for help, not feeling comfortable calling with the suspects in the vehicle.

Inside the Mazda, detectives say they found cocaine residue on the center console.