'Families on the Fly Lane' to help families navigate Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday travel rush is a familiar stress, but for parents navigating the airport with young children, the pressure can be overwhelming.

To ease that burden, over the summer, the Transportation Security Administration is highlighting its "Families on the Fly Lane" at Salt Lake City International Airport.

The lane is designed to give families, likr Hailee Earl and her two-year-old and six-month-old, more time and space to get through security without the anxiety of holding up other passengers.

"It's always busy," said Earl.

Earl and her family, who flew in from Dallas, are familiar with the challenges.

"At Dallas Love Field, you have to take the whole stroller apart and put the car seat through the belt," she said. When she learned about the family lane in Salt Lake City, she was enthusiastic. "I think it'll push people to travel more. It'd be a huge benefit to us."

TSA regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle hopes the special lane will alleviate the pressure that parents often feel in crowded security lines.

"Sometimes that pressure of feeling a little bad, like, 'All these people in line behind me and I’ve got to fold up my stroller,'" said Mayle.

The initiative is timely as the TSA predicts the Friday before Christmas will be one of the busiest travel days of 2025.

Hans Mai, who has used the lane with his family multiple times, said it has made a significant difference in their travel experience.

"It's much more convenient because you know it's obviously made for families, so the process is much easier. Since having the kids, you feel like, 'Oh wow, there are a couple of airports that are accommodating you,' and you just feel more welcome. That makes the whole experience better,” said Mai.

For those heading to the airport soon, Mai offered a few tips from one traveling family to another: "Be patient, arrive early, and bring a lot of snacks."