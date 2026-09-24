Former Utah Scottish Festival director indicted for allegedly stealing over $100K in funds

SALT LAKE CITY — The now-former treasurer and director of the annual Utah Scottish Festival has been indicted after he allegedly spent more than $100,000 of the organization's funds for personal reasons.

Jared Wayne Hunt was indicted last week on one count of Theft by Deception after an investigation into the misuse of Utah Scottish Association funds over four years beginning in 2022.

According to a social media post by the nonprofit organization, it noticed financial "irregularities" immediately after the most recent Utah Scottish Festival, held at the Utah State Fairgrounds in June. Due to the lack of funds, the association was unable to meet some financial obligations.

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According to court documents, the Association informed the Salt Lake City Police Department that it believed Hunt spent over $100,000 on personal charges, including meals at McDonald's, as well as other unauthorized credit card purchases and cash withdrawals.

The misappropriation of Association funds allegedly occurred between June 1, 2022 and July 1, 2026.

In its post, the Utah Scottish Association shared that it regrets that it is currently unable to fulfill its commitments.

"Please understand that we are committed to addressing this situation responsibly and transparently," they wrote. "We will make every reasonable effort to repay the legitimate debts owed by the Association."

The Association acknowledged that the public's trust in the organization may be damaged, and that "rebuilding it will require more than words."