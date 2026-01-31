Protesters arrested after blocking downtown Salt Lake City street during march

SALT LAKE CITY — Four protesters were arrested Friday afternoon after police said they blocked a Salt Lake City street during a protest against ICE that brought over 1,000 people to the downtown area.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the protesters were arrested for blocking State Street and refusing to leave the road when ordered to do so.

The incident followed the rally and subsequent march near Washington Square Park that began just after noon. The protest was one of many events in Utah and the country in which people gathered to voice their thoughts on the actions of ICE agents.

Police said traffic was eventually cleared through by 6 p.m. after the incident.

Students stage anti-ICE walkouts at schools across Utah

Students stage anti-ICE walkouts at schools across Utah

Thousands of Utah students walked out of school Friday as part of nationwide protests, including University of Utah students we traveled together to the Washington Square event.