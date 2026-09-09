Garth Brooks hits Salt Lake City for Delta Center concerts next month

SALT LAKE CITY — Country superstar Garth Brooks is returning to Salt Lake City, and if the hype is anything like his previous Utah shows, you better get your tickets fast.

Brooks is bringing his Blame It All on My Roots tour to Delta Center for two shows on October 9 and 10, with tickets set to go on sale September 18.

The concerts will be Brooks' first in Utah since he played back-to-back shows at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2022.

Both of the 50,000-seat performances in 2022 sold out in just 45 minutes, one year after his concert at the same stadium became the fastest stadium sellout in Ticketmaster history.