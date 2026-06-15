Historic Salt Lake City restaurant announces its closure after 40+ years

SALT LAKE CITY — The Market Street Grill announced it will be shutting the doors at its Salt Lake City location for good after decades as a downtown fixture.

The final day of operations will be June 30.

Market Street Grill first opened in downtown Salt Lake City in 1980, intending to provide Utahns with fresh seafood flown in daily. The restaurant's owners blame the closure on a reduction in available workers downtown, changing consumer habits, and lower levels of foot traffic.

“Closing our Downtown location is one of the most difficult decisions we have had to make,” said Edmond Heelan, Chief Executive Officer of Mountain West Brands. “This restaurant has been an important part of Salt Lake City’s dining scene for decades. We are deeply grateful to the guests, team members, and community partners who have supported us throughout the years.”

The company's locations in Cottonwood and South Jordan will continue operations.

Before the official closure, the restaurant is asking guests to visit the downtown location to share their memories and celebrate the restaurant's place in Utah history.