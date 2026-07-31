Child pulled from bottom of Willow Pond in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A young girl was pulled from the bottom of Willow Pond in Murray and was unconscious for up to 10 minutes before she was transported to the hospital Friday.

The Murray City Fire Department said its crews were dispatched to the lake in Willow Pond Park just after 3 p.m. and had to pull two girls from the water.

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According to the department, the first girl was fine and did not need medical attention. However, the second girl was found at the bottom of the lake and was in cardiac arrest when she was discovered.

The unidentified girl was unconscious for between 5-10 minutes, and then transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The fire department said the girls were in fifth and sixth grade.

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