How Salt Lake City residents can get hundreds from the city for their lawn care

SALT LAKE CITY — Spring has sprung, and Salt Lake City wants residents to be using less gas when taking care of their lawns. That's why the city has brought back its landscaping equipment exchange program for a third year.

The Clean Air SLC program was first launched in 2024 and offers Salt Lakers an opportunity to apply for money toward the purchase of electric landscaping equipment. That equipment can include electric lawnmowers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, edgers, chainsaws, and leaf blowers.

Applications for the program opened on Wednesday at Noon. You can find more information on how to apply here.

The application form will remain open until the program's funds have been distributed.

“Helping clear the air in our homes and neighborhoods is of paramount importance to me. That’s why we’re bringing back another round of the spring landscaping equipment exchange, known as Clean Air SLC,” said Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Voucher amounts vary based on what participants recycle. For example, a mower would get a $295 voucher, while a handheld tool would get $75.

Those who are accepted into the program can go to Ace Hardware at 612 E. 400 South and 477 N. 300 West, as well as the Home Depot at 328 W. 2100 South. There, the equipment can be directly recycled, and the coupon codes will be distributed.

According to the city, since its inception, Clean Air SLC has helped retire 2,105 gas-powered pieces of equipment. That is the equivalent of taking 1,124 cars off the roads.