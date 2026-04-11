Ice cream company known for unusual flavor combinations will open a location in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A national ice cream chain is opening its first location in Utah, in a part of Salt Lake City that typically doesn’t see a lot of big, trendy names from the food world.

Salt & Straw is coming to Trolley Square, according to an email from the ice cream brand’s publicist.

The exact address of the new location will be 602 E. 500 South, Unit D109 in Trolley Square, which is where The Hive Market used to be, downstairs from Rodizio Grill.

The publicist’s email didn’t provide an opening date for the ice cream shop. However, it mentioned that the new Salt & Straw location will feature collaborations with regional partners and reflect Utah’s seasonal ingredients and history in its menu.

Salt & Straw, founded by Kim and Tyler Malek, is known for its twists on ice cream parlor classics, with flavors like Chocolate Gooey Brownie; Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons; and Salted, Malted, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

The Salt Lake City menu will also feature Salt & Straw’s over-the-top rotating monthly flavors like Cherry Red Velvet Cheesecake and Chocolate Malted Potato Chip Cupcake, the email said.

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