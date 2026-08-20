LDS Church argues against dismissing lawsuit filed against 'Mormon Stories' podcast

SALT LAKE CITY — In a new court filing, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is arguing against the dismissal of a federal lawsuit over the "Mormon Stories" podcast.

The Church's lawsuit filed against the Open Stories Foundation and John Dehlin alleges trademark and copyright infringement. It claims the term Mormon and the use of similar imagery, style, colors, and type font confuse the public and make some believe the podcast is connected to the Church or endorsed by it.

In a brief appearance Thursday, a spokesperson shared the Church's position.

"The Church has always acknowledged Mr. Dehlin's First Amendment right to criticize the Church, and this case is not about preventing people from using the word Mormon," said Church spokesperson Doug Anderson. "It concerns the use of Church-protected names, images, and design elements, which, in collective, create confusion when it comes to knowing whether the content is affiliated with the Church."

Following the Church's statements, Dehlin said the podcast's legal team was currently "digesting" the response.