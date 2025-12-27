Man in pickup truck leads police on pursuit across Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE CITY — A man in a pickup truck led police on a wild pursuit across the Salt Lake Valley on Friday, with the chase finally coming to an end near the airport.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said one of its officers found the truck stopped in the middle of the road. When the officer approached the truck, the driver took off from the scene.

Police later found the truck parked outside another location in the city, where the driver once again began to evade officers as they approached.

Raw video below shows pursuit through downtown Salt Lake City (Ashanti Lee):

Raw video of Salt Lake Valley pursuit

Officers pursued the truck to a 7-Eleven in the Glendale neighborhood and attempted to make a stop near the convenience store using spike strips. Despite having flat tires, due to the strips, the driver used his truck to ram a police vehicle, while also endangering an officer on foot nearby.

With multiple flat tires, the driver fled the area, beginning a pursuit on Interstate 201 and I-80 through South Salt Lake and into West Valley City, before heading back to downtown Salt Lake City.

Video shared with FOX 13 News by Ashanti Lee showed the truck traveling on North Temple, followed by several police vehicles and a police helicopter overhead. In the video, Lee can be heard commenting on the truck having at least one flat tire.

Because traffic was light, police allowed the pursuit to continue before forcing a stop near Salt Lake City International Airport, where the unidentified driver was taken into custody.

Traffic heading towards the airport was backed up on I-80 for over 30 minutes at the end of the incident, but the scene has since been cleared.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit and arrest.