New Salt Lake City program aims to educate future teachers and keep them in Utah classrooms

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah schools struggle to fill classrooms, the Salt Lake City School District is trying to grow its own teachers and possibly help pay for them to get there. The goal is to train future teachers in Utah and keep them in Utah classrooms.

On Wednesday, at a signing table usually reserved for athletes, students signed on to a different kind of future.

“It just sounded like something that would be perfect for me," said West High School junior Rory Bayly.

Next year, Bayly will start working in classrooms as part of the district’s new teacher apprentice program. She'll earn college credit through Salt Lake Community College, then at the University of Utah, in a five-year plan that ends with a teaching license.

The program is designed to remove two big barriers: experience and cost.

“At the same time, they’re getting paid for that work, we’re covering the cost of their education, so they can finish with no debt," explained Superintendent Elizabeth Grant.

Ten students signed up for the program in the first year.

First Lady Abby Cox attended the signing and believes the program could also help address one of Utah’s biggest teacher shortages.

“We have a shortage of special education teachers in this state. I was a former special education teacher. This is a way to recruit them,” she said.

For Rory, the biggest benefit is getting an early start.

“I think it’s going to be so helpful to get that experience," she said. "It’s going to give me the ability to feel more confident in my career pathway.”