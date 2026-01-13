One person dead and another in custody following shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say they have arrested one person in connection with a deadly shooting near East High School. Police have not identified either the victim or the person in custody.

Police tell FOX 13 News that they do not believe there is a greater danger to the public, as the suspected shooter has been arrested.

The shooting happened at around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, near 1300 East and 800 South.

What led to the shooting isn't clear, but officers say they don't believe the people involved knew each other. The shooting is under investigation.