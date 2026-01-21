Only one Utah restaurant made Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat list... and it made the Top 10!

SALT LAKE CITY — Yelp has released its annual Top 100 Places to Eat List featuring restaurants from around the country, and only one Utah location was praised by reviewers in this year's rankings.

And it made the Top 10!

According to the site, Slackwater is definitely Yelp-worthy, with its multiple locations across northern Utah coming in at No. 9 among the top 100.

"For those who love their pizzas with a side of pop culture, this popular Utah chain hits the spot," Yelp wrote.

Sharing what they love about Slackwater, reviewers highlighted the "eye-popping, 300-strong, beer menu," which Yelp said is tailored to each of the restaurant's locations in Salt Lake City, Sandy, Ogden, Herriman and Provo.

Others gushed over the wide assortment of pizzas fired up at Slackwater.

"I don’t know what sort of magic they infuse in their pizza, but yassssss! The crust is almost flaky and melt in your mouth, with perhaps a honey sweetness," wrote reviewer Kaysha.

Yelp said its Top 100 list is created through a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.