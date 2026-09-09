Salt Lake City aims to permanently cap business water use at 200,000 gallons a day

SALT LAKE CITY — A temporary cap on water usage by new Salt Lake City businesses could become permanent if the City Council has its way.

Earlier this year, to combat drought following one of the worst winters in state history, the Council limited daily water use by new non-residential properties to 200,000 gallons. The restrictions affected businesses such as offices, hotels, retail stores, and other commercial locations.

The Council is expected to vote Tuesday on making the water use ordinance a permanent fixture in Salt Lake City.

USU sprinkler experiment could help farms save labor and water:

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Hospitals, schools, farms, many government facilities, and other businesses are currently exempt from the daily cap, and would remain so if it were made permanent. However, as part of next week's vote, the Council could reduce the list of ordinance exemptions.

If no change is approved, the current ordinance capping water use by new non-residential properties would expire on Sept. 20.