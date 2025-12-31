Salt Lake City Council pauses license plate reader plan amid privacy concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Council has deferred a decision on expanding the software of automated license plate readers, pausing the plan earlier this month after a show of public concern about privacy and mass surveillance.

The proposal, part of the city's 2026 budget, would have utilized grant money to install cameras from Vigilant Solutions to support the Salt Lake City Police Department's new Real-Time Crime Center. Police stated that the cameras would be used for criminal investigations, locating missing persons, and recovering stolen vehicles.

"It’s a comprehensive safety issue,” said Salt Lake City Councilwoman Victoria Petro, who added that she believes in the work the police department is doing.

However, the proposal drew criticism from SLC residents and privacy advocates worried about the implications of widespread data collection.

Pete Ashdown, president and CEO of local internet service provider XMission, argued that such systems hand too much power to private corporations and allow for unchecked tracking of individuals.

“They’re giving a huge amount of their privacy and liberty up on that premise, and I don’t buy that premise,” said Ashdown.

Police Chief Brian Redd explained that the system would have strict limitations.

“It’s not activated unless there’s already a crime that has occurred or is in the process of occurring,” Redd said.

The department stated that the system would not be used for general surveillance, would not have facial recognition technology, and that federal agencies would need a warrant to access its data.

Despite these assurances, the council voted to defer the grant after hearing from the public.

“This is a moment where there is a cross-political, a cross-socioeconomic, cross-racial, cross-geographical call for us to pause on technology adoption until we’ve had a chance to think through policy inactions,” said Petro.

The council will continue to work on balancing the adoption of new public safety technology with resident privacy.