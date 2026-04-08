Salt Lake City Council rejects proposal for hotel next to Sugar House Park

SALT LAKE CITY — The proposed seven-story hotel to be built near Sugar House Park is not moving forward after the Salt Lake City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night against a rezoning measure.

The proposal was a rezoning to allow a hotel to be built on the northwest corner of the park. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the hotel would have had 145 rooms and would have risen 90 feet above the park.

Previously, the location was proposed for a Kum & Go convenience store and gas station, but city planners rejected the proposal in 2023.

Sarah Young, a council member who represents the Sugar House area, told FOX 13 News that she was concerned about setting a precedent with the vote. "Expanding the business district beyond what is outlined in our adopted community plan, particularly when our updated mixed-use zoning is still in its first year, feels premature," Young explained.

"We've not yet seen the full potential of development within the existing business cop, and I believe we should allow that work to take shape before considering expansions of the business district that could have long-term implications for Sugar House," Young continued.

Dozens of people spoke out opposing the proposal in public comment. Many stated they were concerned about preserving the natural beauty of the area.