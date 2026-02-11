Salt Lake City Fire Department closes roads downtown due to apartment fire

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City firefighters say an apartment fire is under control in downtown Salt Lake City.

The fire was at an apartment complex at 123 East 2nd Avenue. When the fire started isn't clear at this time.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department say the fire was on the 11th floor of the building, and they had to evacuate everyone from the 9th floor up during the fight. When firefighters arrived at the apartment, they said it was fully engulfed, and smoke was filling the hallways.

Salt Lake City fire says nobody was injured in the fire, and the American Red Cross is coming to help the residents who have been displaced. Those who live in the apartment that was on fire weren't home at the time.

Some streets surrounding the apartment complex are closed off while crews complete their work. Salt Lake City Fire Department says those closures will remain in place for the next couple of hours.

