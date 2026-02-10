Have you checked in on your thyroid health lately? Here's why you should

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a good idea to monitor your thyroid because this small gland plays a big role in our overall health.

According to the American Thyroid Association, 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disease. Women are especially at risk, as 1 in 8 will develop some issue with the gland in their lifetime.

Dr. Mike Woodruff with Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah explains what the thyroid does and some of the symptoms that can signal a larger issue. "It's totally underappreciated as a gland, as an organ," Woodruff said.

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland located right below your Adam's apple. Despite its size, it regulates the function of almost all your organs.

Thyroid hormones regulate metabolism, weight, energy levels, body temperature, heart rate, mood, mental focus and clarity, digestive function, muscle contraction strength, bone formation, and calcium levels.

"That's why when something goes wrong with your thyroid, it can be really serious," Woodruff said.

Thyroid problems can manifest in different ways depending on whether hormone levels are too low or too high. When thyroid hormone levels are low, or your body isn't sensitive to them, you might experience fatigue, weakness, weight gain, feeling cold, depression, dry skin, and hair loss.

Hyperthyroidism, which occurs when there's too much thyroid hormone, can cause anxiety, tremors, rapid heart rate, weight loss, feeling hot, and trouble sleeping.

Fortunately, screening for thyroid problems is straightforward and affordable. "The number one thing is that you need to know about the thyroid and how important it is," Woodruff said. "And if you're having vague symptoms, talk to your doctor and just ask the question, 'could this be my thyroid?'"

Your doctor will start by examining your neck and feeling your thyroid gland to check for nodules, asymmetry, or irregularities in shape. They can also perform a simple blood test to check hormone levels and determine what kind of problem might be occurring.

The body needs iodine to make thyroid hormone. This essential nutrient can be found in seafood, seaweed, milk, and iodized salt.

If you think there may be an issue with your thyroid, reach out to your doctor for evaluation and testing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.