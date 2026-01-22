Second arrest made in deadly Salt Lake City church shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A second arrest has been made following a shooting outside a Salt Lake City church earlier this month that left two people dead and six injured.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said Thursday that Ezekiel Tai, 22, has been taken into custody and faces charges of obstructing a homicide investigation in connection to the Jan. 7 incident.

Tai's arrest comes a week after Ryan Daniel Toutai was apprehended on a similar charge following the shooting inside the parking lot of the church at 660 Redwood Road.

According to police, a GMC Yukon XL was seen leaving the parking lot and then dropping off those who were wounded at University Medical Center. The SUV was later located at a home in West Jordan, where detectives served a warrant and found Tai, who matched a description of the man seen driving the SUV on the night of the shooting.

Detectives claimed Tai had also been seen cleaning the inside of the SUV at the West Jordan home. While examining the SUV, police found that both its license plates had been removed, and a GPS had been "ripped out." The license plates and GPS were located inside the garage, where Tai had been cleaning out the SUV.

Tai was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said it is still "actively" investigating the shooting, "but have been hindered by a lack of cooperation from multiple people."