Sprinklers on in public spaces even during drought concerns? This could be why

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake homeowner Janet Hemming noticed something strange in Washington Square Tuesday night and felt the need to reach out to the city.

“I emailed them, and I had taken pictures of the sprinklers on late at night after I came out of a city council meeting and was surprised to see them on and just in a friendly way, ask them why? Because, according to the state guide that we're all supposed to be following, there's no lawn watering this time,” Hemming said.

A weekly lawn watering guide provided to the public shows which areas of the state are okay to water, but Hemming noticed Salt Lake was in the no-watering zone.

“Their explanation was that they've got all these activities around the city county building, and they need to kind of make sure that the lawn doesn't get abused, and they need to take care of the trees. And I thought to myself, these are all things that we're worried about in our home and yet, we're not turning our waters on, and we're not sprinkling,” she said.

FOX 13 News reached out to the City and received the following statement from the Department of Public Lands:

"The Department of Public Lands is responsible for caring for and maintaining the City’s public spaces on behalf of our residents. We take our stewardship responsibilities seriously, particularly with respect to water conservation.

It is important to note that the Weekly Lawn Watering Guide is designed specifically for turf management and does not apply to tree irrigation practices.

At this time of year, irrigation at select properties is focused on protecting the health and longevity of the urban tree canopy. Trees are critical public infrastructure that provide shade, improve air quality, reduce urban heat, support habitat and enhance the overall health and livability of our community. Protecting these long-term investments requires targeted watering practices that differ from turf irrigation.

Early-season irrigation is especially critical. Without it, many trees—particularly young, newly established, or stressed trees—are at risk of long-term damage or loss. Replacing those trees would carry significantly higher environmental and financial costs for residents than maintaining responsible, targeted irrigation early in the season.”

However, Hemming thinks more needs to be done.

"I think the city should lead by example. And in some ways, it feels like a double tax, because we're paying for our own water at our houses, and then we're also paying for the city's water,” Hemming said, "I've put in drip lines instead of sprinklers. I do a lot of hand watering right now, and I don't take as many showers. So, I'm trying to do my part, and I just want the city to do its part.”

FOX 13 News also reached out to city council members to see if they’re doing anything to help with water conservation efforts. Council member Dan Dugan, Salt Lake City Council District 6 released the following statement:

"I appreciate when residents have questions like this - we can all look for ways to improve. Salt Lake City takes water conservation seriously, and we need to keep looking for ways to protect our water resources and lead the way. I'm also drafting a letter to major property owners in the City asking them to participate in our conservation efforts. Whether it's a large organization or a small residence, we can each do our part to reduce water usage. Every drop makes a difference.”

For up-to-date water conservation guidelines in your area, visit their website here.