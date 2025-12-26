SUV smashes into Salt Lake City convenience store

SALT LAKE CITY — Those inside a Salt Lake City convenience store were startled Friday after an SUV smashed through the front doors during business hours.

Photos of the scene at the Chevron gas station off State Street and 900 South showed the white Dodge SUV almost fully inside the market at the same location.

Neither the female driver or anyone inside the store was injured during the accident, which police said was caused by the woman pressing the gas pedal on the SUV while attempting to park.

After an investigation, the woman was cited on the scene and released, with DUI not considered to be a factor in the incident.

Amanda Vega Dodge SUV seen inside Salt Lake City convenience store after crash on Friday, December 26, 2026

The amount of damage caused to the store is not known.