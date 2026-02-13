Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person injured following collision between TRAX train and vehicle

Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune
File: A TRAX train passes by the West Valley City Hall as it leaves the West Valley Central Station 2750 W. 3590 South, Sunday, August 7, 2011.
SALT LAKE CITY — Riders of Utah Transit Authority's TRAX Green Line had to deal with delays following the train hitting a vehicle near 900 South and North Temple.

UTA officials say a vehicle and the train were going west on North Temple when the vehicle took a left turn in front of the train. The cause of the crash is under investigation as police review security footage.

Four people were in the vehicle, with one appearing to be a minor. Officials say one person from the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Nobody on the train was injured.

Officials say riders can expect delays until 11:00 a.m.

