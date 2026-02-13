Two arrested in Washington County allegedly had over 110 pounds of meth in car

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two men were arrested in Washington County after Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they found nearly 120 pounds of drugs inside their vehicle.

Jeremiah Jordaiah Laday Bruner, 25, and Amuri Tremelle Brown Fleming, 24, were arrested on Tuesday and face charges for distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, on Tuesday at around 8:52 a.m., a trooper with the Utah Highway Patrol stopped a gray Kia sedan for an obscured license plate and a window tint violation.

While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, troopers say they observed evidence of possible criminal activity, including inconsistent travel plans, lack of details, and nervousness. The trooper asked for consent to search the vehicle, but was denied.

Instead, the trooper called a K9 to conduct a free-air sniff around the vehicle. The dog reportedly indicated to the odor of narcotics.

Following a probable cause search, troopers say they found 114 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of marijuana, and 16 ounces of promethazine liquid. Investigators add that the drugs were found in suitcases and packaged consistently with drug trafficking organizations.

A no-bail order for both suspects was granted due to their limited ties to Utah.