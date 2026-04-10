University of Utah measles exposure is another warning signal to check immunizations

SALT LAKE CITY — Parents in Salt Lake City are trying to figure out if their children are fully vaccinated after some received notifications about a recent measles exposure at University of Utah daycare.

“So we got the notification, [her son] is vaccinated, so we feel comfortable sending him to daycare," said parent Charlie Smith of her son.

Utah now has more than 500 measles cases, including over 100 in just the last three weeks. That’s more new cases than in South Carolina, where the outbreak has started to slow.

Health experts shared how most cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated. It's a trend that holds in Salt Lake County.

“We’ve had 62 cases in Salt Lake County since the start of the outbreak, and 89 percent of them are unvaccinated," said Melanie Crossland, epidemiologist, Salt Lake County Health Department.

Those cases are no longer limited to specific groups.

“It’s really now widespread community transmission,” said Crossland.

It all means that it’s no longer just about who hasn’t been vaccinated, but also who may not be fully protected.

“We’re seeing a lot more people coming in who want vaccines — even asking about getting an extra dose early,” said Dr. Dallin Hybbard, founder of Direct Care Pediatrics.

“We got our son’s second dose early, at age three, because we were traveling," said one parent. "Our doctor was 100 percent OK with it and recommended it.”

Doctors explained that the concern is not only for children, but some adults may not realize they’re missing a dose, too.

“Some adults only have one MMR shot and think they’re fully vaccinated. They should check their records and consider getting that second dose," explained Crossland.

For Charlie, staying informed makes all the difference.

“It’s unfortunate, but we feel safe," she said of the daycare scare. "They’re communicating with us, and he’s vaccinated.”

Health experts warn that if you’re not sure whether you or your child has had both doses of the measles vaccine, now is the time to check.