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UTA TRAX derails causing major delays following collision with car

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FOX 13 News
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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority is warning riders of delays following the TRAX Green line striking a car in Salt Lake City.

The collision happened at 2200 West North Temple at around 7:00 a.m. Salt Lake City firefighters tell FOX 13 News that two people were injured and treated at the scene.

One car of the TRAX line was derailed.

A bus bridge is being established from Jackson/Euclid to Airport. There are also some road closures in the area.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

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