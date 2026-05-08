Utah-bound luxury train derails in Colorado, stranding passengers

SALT LAKE CITY — A luxury train derailment in Colorado is creating fallout in Salt Lake City, where some passengers praised the company’s response, and others said they paid for a train trip, not a bus ride.

The Canyon Spirit train was traveling from Glenwood Springs, Colorado, to Moab on Wednesday when it hit a tanker truck near Rifle, Colorado.

Authorities said no passengers or crew members were hurt, while the truck driver was taken to the hospital, and about 6,000 gallons of oil spilled.

The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City served as one of the staging points for the Canyon Spirit experience, where passengers who had been on the train gathered with others who came to Utah expecting to start their trip.

Richard and Jane Herman were in the fifth car when the train hit the truck.

“All we felt was a jolt,” Richard Herman said.

The couple said they waited for hours before being moved to buses, but praised the crew.

“A bunch of under-25s took care of everybody," Richard said. "They were so calm."

Jane said the derailment became part of the trip.

“First and foremost, no one was hurt,” she said. “It just added to the adventure.”

But Matt and Ruth Rund had a different experience.

The couple flew from Iowa to Salt Lake City to begin their Canyon Spirit trip. Ruth said they received an email while still in the air saying their luxury rail trip would now be a motorcoach trip, after the couple had paid roughly $6,500 for the experience.

“How are you going to serve me on a china plate in a motorcoach?” Ruth asked.

The Runds said the company offered a partial refund and future credit, but not the full refund they wanted.

“They shouldn’t hold our money hostage,” Ruth said.

The Runds decided to fly back to Iowa instead.

In a statement, Canyon Spirit said its team is “doing everything possible to ensure a seamless experience for every guest, including arranging alternative travel plans and offering to rebook on future rail journeys.”

The company’s statement did not say whether passengers who decline the motorcoach option will receive a full refund.