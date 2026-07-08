Utah preschoolers learn soccer fundamentals through the Soccer Shots program

SALT LAKE CITY — America First Field stands as a symbol of what soccer dreams can become. But for the youngest players in Utah, those dreams begin on much smaller fields.

Soccer Shots is a program that teaches children as young as 18 months old about the fundamentals of soccer.

On most sunny summer afternoons, instructor Annie Bolger can be found coaching preschoolers through the basics of the game. "It starts character building at such a young age," Bolger said.

Bolger brings both passion and patience to her work with the youngest players — qualities that come in handy when a puddle on the field proves more interesting than soccer drills.

"A lot of the time they'll get distracted by something more exciting — like the puddle — but if they are actively interested in soccer, hopefully I am able to keep their attention," Bolger said.

But the puddle of mud was no match for the energy on the field. 4-year-olds like Kai are already picking up the game.

When asked how to play, Kai had the fundamentals down. "We play with our feet!" Kai said.

And the objective of the game? Equally clear.

"Score into a Goal!!" Kai said.

With patience, dedication, and plenty of practice, Bolger said the transformation in young players can happen quickly. "Once they get past that first two days when they need their parent, they just flourish after that," Bolger said.

Watching that growth unfold is something she finds rewarding. "It's really impressive watching them," Bolger said.

And for at least one young player, the best part of soccer needs no explanation. "Scoring the goal!!" the child said.

Learn more about Soccer Shots here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

